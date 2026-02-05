Ex-Astronomer HR boss Kristin Cabot caught in Coldplay scandal set to speak at $875 crisis conference. Internet reacts

“At PRWeek Crisis Comms in DC, we’re diving deep into one of the most explosive personal brand crises of the decade. Kristin Cabot’s life ‘blew up’ last July after a fleeting moment at a Coldplay concert became a global obsession. This isn't just a story; it's a technical use case in survival. During this session, Cabot will be joined by her PR counsel, industry icon Dini von Mueffling, to break down the exact PR architecture used to fight back against a 300-billion-view frenzy,” the organisation hosting the event shared on social media.

She is set to share the stage with PR pro Dini von Mueffling for a section titled "Kristin Cabot: Taking Back the Narrative." It will be a 30-minute discussion. The tickets for the April event range from $750 to $875. The ‘Standard Individual Ticket’ costs $875. Besides Cabot, 14 other speakers are set to appear at the conference.

Kristin Cabot, the HR executive who was caught getting cosy with her boss at a Coldplay concert, is set to appear as a keynote speaker at a crisis communications conference.

How did social media react? The news divided social media. While some supported her, others argued that she wasn’t the correct choice for the discussion.

An individual posted, “I wouldn’t attend this event even if you PAID me $875.” Another added, “That would be an interesting conversation.”

A third commented, “After the brutal fallout, job loss, threats, family harassment, she's speaking out as an anti-bullying advocate at a pricey crisis event. $875 is steep, but if it sparks real talk on online shaming and kindness, maybe worth it for the industry. Trauma to the testimony pipeline. Thoughts?” A fourth wrote, “I have questions for anyone who wants to pay to take life advice from that woman.”

Kristin Cabot resigned from her job at Astronomer after she was seen cuddling her boss, Andy Byron, the former CEO of the same company, at a Coldplay concert.