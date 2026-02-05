Ex-Astronomer HR boss Kristin Cabot caught in Coldplay scandal set to speak at $875 crisis conference. Internet reacts
The former HR head will appear as a speaker for a 30-minute discussion titled "Kristin Cabot: Taking Back the Narrative."
Kristin Cabot, the HR executive who was caught getting cosy with her boss at a Coldplay concert, is set to appear as a keynote speaker at a crisis communications conference.
She is set to share the stage with PR pro Dini von Mueffling for a section titled "Kristin Cabot: Taking Back the Narrative." It will be a 30-minute discussion. The tickets for the April event range from $750 to $875. The ‘Standard Individual Ticket’ costs $875. Besides Cabot, 14 other speakers are set to appear at the conference.
What will Kristin Cabot discuss?
“At PRWeek Crisis Comms in DC, we’re diving deep into one of the most explosive personal brand crises of the decade. Kristin Cabot’s life ‘blew up’ last July after a fleeting moment at a Coldplay concert became a global obsession. This isn't just a story; it's a technical use case in survival. During this session, Cabot will be joined by her PR counsel, industry icon Dini von Mueffling, to break down the exact PR architecture used to fight back against a 300-billion-view frenzy,” the organisation hosting the event shared on social media.
How did social media react?
The news divided social media. While some supported her, others argued that she wasn’t the correct choice for the discussion.
An individual posted, “I wouldn’t attend this event even if you PAID me $875.” Another added, “That would be an interesting conversation.”
A third commented, “After the brutal fallout, job loss, threats, family harassment, she's speaking out as an anti-bullying advocate at a pricey crisis event. $875 is steep, but if it sparks real talk on online shaming and kindness, maybe worth it for the industry. Trauma to the testimony pipeline. Thoughts?” A fourth wrote, “I have questions for anyone who wants to pay to take life advice from that woman.”
Kristin Cabot resigned from her job at Astronomer after she was seen cuddling her boss, Andy Byron, the former CEO of the same company, at a Coldplay concert.
While Byron has remained relatively silent about the scandal, Cabot opened up in interviews last December about how her life changed after the incident. She shared that following the Coldplay Kiss cam scandal, she received death threats.
