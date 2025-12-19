Kristin Cabot recalls how her kids reacted after the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal

Kristin Cabot, the former Astronomer executive who was caught on the big screen at a Coldplay concert embracing her then-boss Andy Byron, recalled how her kids reacted during the scandal. She opened up for the first time since the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal in an interview with the New York Times. Kristin Cabot and Andy Byron were caught embracing each other during a concert, a moment later dubbed the Coldplay ‘kiss cam’ scandal. (X)

Cabot told the outlet that soon after the video went viral, she started receiving death threats. Once, she was playing one such message to her mother over the phone, and the conversation was overheard by her children.

“They were already in really bad shape, and that’s when the wheels fell off the cart,” the former HR executive recalled. She added, “Because my kids were afraid that I was going to die and they were going to die.”

After the incident, it was hard for her kids to go outside. She recalled an incident where a woman started taking pictures of her and her daughter while they were at the town pool, the outlet reported. With tears in her eyes, Cabot’s daughter told her mom, “Please, can we just go?”

She also recounted another incident where a group of women approached her after she visited her son’s workplace to pick him up. They addressed her as “that girl” and tried to shame her. “I didn’t know what to do to support my kids correctly,” she said to the outlet.

Though slowly, things have started to change for Cabot and her kids. She told the outlet that her children had seen therapists, and they have now returned to school, adding that they are now being treated with kindness.

As for her, she has also started leaving the house more often. She said she even purchased a T-shirt which says, “Yes It’s Me.”

Months after the Coldplay cam scandal, Cabot’s then-husband, Massachusetts entrepreneur Andrew Cabot, issued a statement saying they “were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert.” He also asked people to respect her privacy. Later, they filed for divorce.

Talking about Andrew, Cabot said, “He has been nothing but a gentleman.”

What is the ‘kiss cam’ scandal?

During a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Boston, the band used a ‘kiss cam’ to interact with the audience. During which, the camera zoomed in on Andy Byron cuddling with Kristin Cabot.

“Oh, look at these two,” the band’s lead singer, Chris Martin, exclaimed when they appeared on the big screen. However, how the duo reacted made the singer say, “Oh, what... either they're having an affair or they're very shy.”

While Cabot covered her face with her hands and turned away from the camera, Byron instantly ducked.