Kristin Cabot breaks silence on Coldplay kiss cam scandal with boss Andy Byron: ‘I made a bad…’

Kristin Cabot has finally addressed her infamous Coldplay kiss cam scandal with her former boss, Andy Byron. In an interview with the New York Times, the 53-year-old said that the incident not only cost her her job but left her subjected to online harassment and even death threats. Kristin Cabot finally breaks silence on her viral Coldplay kiss cam scandal with her former boss, Andy Byron(LinkedIn)

What happened?

Cabot, the former “chief people officer” for Astronomer, was caught cosying up with Byron, ex-CEO of the tech company, on the jumbotron during a Coldplay concert at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts on July 16. The moment the pair was displayed on the kiss cam, they ducked to hide their faces, prompting the band's frontman, Chris Martin, to joke they might be having an “affair.”

Kristin Cabot finally breaks silence

The moment quickly went viral, amassing millions of views in a day. Recalling the incident, Cabot told the outlet on Thursday, “I made a bad decision and had a couple of High Noons and danced and acted inappropriately with my boss.” “And it’s not nothing. I took accountability and I gave up my career for that. That’s the price I chose to pay.”

“I want my kids to know that you can make mistakes, and you can really screw up. But you don’t have to be threatened to be killed for them,” Cabot continued. “I was so embarrassed and so horrified. I’m the head of H.R. and he’s the C.E.O. It’s, like, so cliché and so bad,” she added, revealing that she and Byron fled back to the bar.

After the incident, Cabot and Byron “both just sat there with our heads in our hands, like, ‘What just happened?’” she recalled, adding that their“ initial conversation was, ‘We have to tell the board [of Astronomer].’” However, she told the UK newspaper, The Times, that she had a “big happy crush” on her boss before the viral kiss cam moment.

“I definitely thought he was a good-looking guy and I had that thought of, ‘If I didn’t work here …’ ” Cabot told the outlet, according to which, both she and Byron were going through marital separations at the time. “To have someone else going through it at the exact same time that you can talk to was an amazing support,” she said of the 50-year-old.