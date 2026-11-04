Former ‘Dragon Ball Z’ composer Nathan Johnson wins attorney general race in Texas

Democrat Nathan Johnson will be Texas’s next attorney general after defeating Republican Mayes Middleton, according to an Associated Press projection. Johnson will be the first Democrat to hold the office in 27 years.

Nathan Johnson will be the first Democrat to hold the office in 27 years. (nathanfortexas.com)

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However, before entering politics and building a career in law, Johnson had an unexpected creative stint in the entertainment industry. He previously composed musical scores for the popular Japanese anime series ‘Dragon Ball Z’ and five of its movies.

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In a recent conversation with Senator Taylor Rehmet, Johnson revealed that he worked on 67 episodes of the hit anime series during the 2000s. “I wrote the musical scores wall to wall of 67 episodes of Dragon Ball Z and five of the movies. It was a lot of fun,” Johnson said.

Johnson also recalled how his one-year-old son would sit on his knee while he worked on the music, watching scenes from the anime unfold. “I remember him sitting on my knee and stuff blowing up. He’s like, ‘Oh, Daddy, Goku.’ He just thought it was super cool,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} “And even then it just got me street cred with my kids' friends. And it gave me a creative outlet and a cultural connection that very few people have had the opportunity to have,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “And even then it just got me street cred with my kids' friends. And it gave me a creative outlet and a cultural connection that very few people have had the opportunity to have,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Johnson shared the video of the conversation on Facebook, saying that the experience influenced his direction and that the show continues to connect with Texans.

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From composing music to politics

Johnson currently serves as a state senator from Dallas. He entered politics as a Democrat and was elected to the Texas State Senate in November 2018, taking office in January 2019.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in physics from the University of Arizona and a law degree from the University of Texas at Austin. He is also a litigator and mediator at the Dallas office of law firm Thompson Coburn LLP.

Reacting to his election victory, Johnson described it as both an honour and a responsibility.

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“This is a tremendous honor, and a tremendous responsibility. Texans voted for an attorney general who will represent them and the interests of our state, and who will above all uphold the rule of law. That’s what I intend to do. I’ve got a lot of work ahead of me. But I look forward to what we will accomplish,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Addressing supporters on election night, he said, “I’m tired after 18 months of campaigning."

"I’m trying to think of profound things to say. I can’t think of anything more profound to say than Texas flipped tonight,” he added, as per local media outlet KXAN Austin.