Who is Gabriela Gonzalez? Influencer's chilling plot with dad and ex-boyfriend to kill singer Jack Avery busted

A North Carolina-based influencer, Gabriela Gonzalez, also known as 'Gabi,' was charged along with her father and ex-boyfriend for a hatching a chilling plot to murder boy band Why Don't We singer Jack Avery. Gabriela Gonzalez. (Gabriela Gonzalez/ Instagram)

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office unsealed the charges against Gabriela Gonzalez, 24, her father Francisco Gonzalez, 59, and her ex-boyfriend, Kai Faron Cordrey, 26. The three of them allegedly conspired to hire a hitman in the dark web to kill Jack Avery. Avery, notably, is the father of Gabi Gonzalez's 7-year-old daughter.

The trio was arrested by a law enforcement agent posing as a hitman who was in contact with Kai Faron Cordrey about the details of the job, such as payment, time and the proof of completion.

Francisco Gonzalez, meanwhile, was behind providing money to Cordrey (a total of $14,000) on two occasions to be sent to the hitman for the murder. The incident happened between 2020 and 2021.

Who Is Gabriela Gonzalez? Gabriela Gonzalez is a fashion and lifestyle influencer based in North Carolina. She has over 469,000 followers on Instagram. She first caught public attention over her relationship with singer Jack Avery.

Avery and Gonzalez dated between February 2019 and mid-2019, for roughly a year and a half. Their daughter was born in April 2019, just months before their separation.

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What followed was a tedious custody dispute between Avery and Gonzalez over their daughter. The alleged plot to assassinate Jack Avery was hatched in the midst of the custody battle.

It is unclear who holds the custody of their daughter currently, but Gabriela Gonzalez frequently posts photos of herself with her daughter on social media. For instance, here's a photo: