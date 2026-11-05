‘Habibi meaning’ and ‘Blue wave 2026’ among top Google searches in US after midterm elections

The 2026 midterm elections unsurprisingly dominated Google searches in the United States on November 4. According to Google Trends data, “Alaska Senate race” was the most searched query over the last 24 hours, followed closely by “When was the last time Texas was blue”.

Democratic US Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed's 'Habibi' moment became a top Google search query (REUTERS)

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“Blue wave 2026” and “Habibi meaning” also featured among the top 10 search queries by volume, reflecting the Democratic gains in Congress and a moment from a candidate’s victory speech that caught people’s attention.

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The US midterm elections

The 2026 midterm elections saw a significant Democratic resurgence, with the party projected to take control of both chambers of Congress. Democrats registered several surprise victories, including in traditionally Republican strongholds. In Mississippi, Democrat Scott Colom and Republican Cindy Hyde-Smith are locked in a close Senate race. Mississippi has not elected a Democrat to the Senate in more than 40 years, according to a BBC report.

(Also read: Trump’s GOP midterm wipeout: 5 key takeaways from Democrats’ historic Midterm win)

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{{^usCountry}} The Senate race in Alaska, too, remains undecided. According to an AFP report, a cliffhanger in deeply conservative Mississippi and an Alaska race that had drawn accusations of cheating were two US Senate contests yet to be called on Wednesday, a day after Democrats stormed to victory in polls across the country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Senate race in Alaska, too, remains undecided. According to an AFP report, a cliffhanger in deeply conservative Mississippi and an Alaska race that had drawn accusations of cheating were two US Senate contests yet to be called on Wednesday, a day after Democrats stormed to victory in polls across the country. {{/usCountry}}

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In the Senate, Democrats will soon represent longtime Republican bastions such as South Carolina, Texas and Kansas.

The top 10 Google search queries on November 4 in the US

Here is a look at the top 10 search queries on Google in the United States on November 4:

1. Alaska Senate race

2. When was the last time Texas was blue

3. Brandon Gill

4. Blue wave 2026

5. Mississippi election results

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6. Resultados de las elecciones de 2026 en estados unidos

7. Habibi meaning

8. Hinojosa

9. Lauren Boebert

10. AEK vs Real Madrid

“Alaska Senate race” and “When was the last time Texas was blue” each recorded more than one million searches on Google over the last 24 hours. “Brandon Gill” and “Blue wave 2026” also crossed the one-million-search mark.

‘Habibi meaning’ trends on Google

While “Habibi meaning” may seem like an unusual addition to a list dominated by queries related to the US midterm elections, the Arabic phrase also gained traction because of the polls.

Abdul El-Sayed, born in Michigan to Egyptian parents, was elected as the first Muslim member of the US Senate on Wednesday. In his victory speech, El-Sayed jokingly addressed Vice President JD Vance as "habibi", an Arabic term of endearment.

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“JD, habibi, it is an irony – you are constitutionally obligated to swear me in in January,” El-Sayed said in the victory speech, drawing cheers from the audience.

(Also read: After 'Habibi' jab at JD Vance, Abdul El-Sayed says Trump’s ‘hateful’ campaign did not resonate with voters)