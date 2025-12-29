Has GTA 6 been delayed again to 2027? All you need to know

Speculation around another delay for Grand Theft Auto VI has gained traction online, with some posts claiming Rockstar Games has pushed the highly anticipated title to 2027. The rumor has reignited frustration among fans who have already seen the game’s timeline shift once. GTA 6 was originally slated for a May 26, 2026 release before Rockstar confirmed in October that it would miss that window. (Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 was originally slated for a May 26, 2026, release before Rockstar confirmed in October that it would miss that window. The studio later revised the launch date to November 19, 2026, citing development needs.

Since then, anticipation and misinformation surrounding the date has continued to build across social platforms.

Insider responds to 2027 delay claims

As the 2027 rumors spread, a known Rockstar insider moved to address them directly. Reece “Kiwi Talkz” Reilly, who previously reported the May-to-November delay ahead of official confirmation, dismissed claims that another postponement has already been decided.

“This is total BS. I can confirm that GTA 6 is still too far out to determine if another delay is needed yet,” Reilly wrote on X in November. He added that the claims circulating online are driven by engagement rather than verified information, urging fans not to believe them.

In December, Reilly posted: “On almost every post I make, people ask me for intel on GTA 6, I just want to make it clear I know SMALL SNIPPETS of info but there is a lot I don’t know.”

He added, “Going around leaking info about the game (especially mechanics) is just going to piss devs off and burn bridges with them which would be asinine of me given what I do.”

What Rockstar has officially said

Rockstar Games has not announced any changes beyond the November 2026 date. In a statement explaining the earlier delay, the company said additional time was required to meet quality expectations.

“These extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve,” Rockstar said.

For now, Rockstar’s most recent timeline remains unchanged, and no official confirmation supports claims of a move to 2027.