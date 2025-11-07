Why was GTA 6 delayed to November 2026? Rockstar Games announce new launch date

Rockstar Games said on Thursday that GTA 6 has been delayed again by six months, with its launch date now set on November 19, 2026. Earlier, Rockstar had said that the game would launch in May 2026. Representational image.(Rockstar Games)

But the wait will extend by six more months as the developer said the additional time will be needed "to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve."

"Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026," Rockstar Games said in a message posted across social media on Thursday.

“We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

"While the wait is a little longer, we are incredibly excited for players to experience the sprawling state of Leonida and a return to modern day Vice City," the company added in a reply to the post.

Notably, the game was originally scheduled to release in the fall of 2025, But in May 2025, Rockstar Games announced that the game would be delayed, with a scheduled release for May 2026. Now, players will have to wait till the third week of November 2026to play the game.

Also read: Is Rockstar preparing to drop GTA 6 trailer 3 soon? Here’s why fans think so

"We apologize for extending the wait, which we understand has already been lengthy," Rockstar Games had said in a statement then.

“However, these additional months will enable us to refine the game to meet the high standards you expect and deserve. We sincerely appreciate your patience and support.”

GTA 6 is an upcoming open-world action-adventure game by Rockstar Games, set in the fictional Vice City and featuring dual protagonists. It is the sixth instalment in Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto series.