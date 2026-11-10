Hundreds gather to push Chicago’s iconic ‘The Bean’ to free man supposedly trapped inside

Hundreds of people gathered at Chicago's Millennium Park on Sunday (November 8) in an unusual attempt to push the city's iconic Cloud Gate sculpture, popularly known as The Bean, seven inches to the left. The gathering was inspired by a bizarre internet theory claiming that a man was trapped inside the famous landmark.

Hundreds tried to push Chicago's iconic Bean sculpture seven inches to the left, but the unusual attempt failed. (Instagram/777siia)

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According to UPI, flyers circulated across Chicago and online, declaring, "we need to move The Bean 7 inches to the left," with the first push scheduled for 12:47 pm.

CBS Chicago reported that the gathering began as a viral social media event before flyers appeared across downtown Chicago.

Why did hundreds try to move The Bean?

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{{^usCountry}} The event was also promoted on Partiful, an online event-planning platform, where organisers offered a humorous explanation for their unusual mission. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The event was also promoted on Partiful, an online event-planning platform, where organisers offered a humorous explanation for their unusual mission. {{/usCountry}}

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"There is a man trapped inside the bean," an organiser wrote on the event page.

"New research shows that there might be latch door under the right side of The Bean. If we move The Bean about seven inches to the left we might be able to access that door and give the man inside The Bean a pickle and other resources."

The claim is part of a long-running internet joke rather than a genuine emergency. According to CBS Chicago, the fictional story had previously sparked protests in 2025 and even prompted a response from Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. A YouTube mockumentary titled "Man in the Bean" was also released earlier this year.

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Did the sculpture actually move?

Chicago promoter and entertainer Taylor Bennett shared a video from the gathering, jokingly declaring victory.

"Alright, we're gonna call that at least one inch, someone said it moved," Bennett said.

"I don't know if we got it the full seven inches, but I will say that compared to the last time I was here, it looks like it was moved slightly."

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However, Bennett later clarified that the sculpture had not moved at all.

Take a look here at the video:

CBS Chicago also confirmed that the crowd failed to budge the 110-ton stainless steel sculpture.

Attendees call it a community experience

Saniyah Whaley, a freshman at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, estimated that around 250 people participated.

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"In the back of everyone's minds, we knew it wasn't really gonna move," Whaley told Block Club Chicago.

(Also read: Indian woman in Chicago compares US drainage system with India: ‘Water disappears within minutes’)

"I think these events are just for people to build stronger connections in community."

Created by Indian-born British artist Anish Kapoor, Cloud Gate was installed in 2004. Although the crowd failed to move the sculpture, the gathering turned a bizarre internet joke into a community event.