‘I don’t hire Indians’: Owner of Indian restaurant in the US explains hiring policy
The Indian owner of an Indian restaurant in Texas, United States, has explained why she does not hire Indians at her business.
The Indian owner of an Indian restaurant in Texas, United States, has explained why she does not hire Indians at her business. Rashmi Bhat, owner of 7 Monk’s Cafe, recently shared an Instagram video that opened with a provocative statement — “I don’t hire Indians at my Indian restaurant.”
7 Monk’s Cafe, located in New Braunfels, Texas, serves Indian and Mediterranean cuisine. Rashmi Bhat opened the restaurant with her mother in 2019, shortly before Covid hit. Despite launching during one of the most difficult periods for the restaurant industry, the business survived the pandemic and gradually established itself as a popular dining destination among local residents.
‘I don’t hire Indians’
In her Instagram video, Mumbai-born Rashmi Bhat explained why she does not hire Indian workers at her restaurant.
“I don’t hire Indians at my Indian restaurant,” she said, admitting that it “usually surprises people”.
Bhat said the reaction stems from assumptions many customers make when they visit ethnic restaurants. According to her, diners often expect the staff serving food and interacting with customers to come from the same cultural background as the cuisine being offered.
(Also read: Indian restaurant owner in London refuses to sell halal, takes on police and protesters)
“When most people walk into an Indian restaurant, they assume everyone working there has to be an Indian,” said Bhat. “But that’s never how we hired.”
The restaurateur explained that, from the beginning, she and her mother prioritised building a team based on attitude, reliability and willingness to learn rather than ethnicity or cultural background. Their goal, she said, was to create employment opportunities for people in the local community while growing the business.
‘We built a great team’
“When my mom and I opened 7 Monk’s Cafe, we didn’t set out to build an Indian team. We set out to build a great team, regardless of their skin colour. So we hired high school students, college students, single moms, retirees looking for a second chance,” the Indian-American restaurateur explained.
Bhat said that some of her employees had never even tried Indian food before they started working at her restaurant, but today they have favourite Indian dishes that they can recommend to customers.
Her post has sparked a discussion about ethnicity and authenticity on Instagram, where her video has collected over 1 lakh views in just six hours.
“Your hiring policies are impressive but we come to eat authentic food - no Indian cook I’m not eating there,” wrote one person in the comments section.
“I would prefer my Indian food made by an Indian individual lol,” another declared.
“The food won’t have the authentic taste … I went to an Indian restaurant where the staff was Hispanic they didn’t understand any of the items from the menu … when I asked them for chat they offered me chai,” a viewer revealed.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More