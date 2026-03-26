Viral video: Man caught shoving staff, fleeing without payment at Indian restaurant in London

An Indian restaurant in London has issued a public warning to local businesses and neighbours following a "dine and dash" incident. The establishment shared a video of the encounter, which shows a customer physically pushing a staff member before fleeing, allegedly without paying the bill. The restaurant is now urging other business owners to remain vigilant and consider requesting upfront payments to avoid similar losses. A diner fleeing an Indian restaurant without paying. (Instagram/@thespicenw5)

“Warning to Local Businesses & Neighbours. We would like to make others aware of an incident involving a man who dined at our establishment with two other individuals and left without paying,” The Spice wrote.

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The restaurant added, “Description: Male, medium-to-stocky build, Dark hair, short on top, Facial hair (beard/stubble).”

Explaining the incident, the establishment posted, “The group ate together and then exited the premises without settling the bill. Please stay alert if you see this individual or a similar group. If approached, consider requesting payment upfront or monitoring closely.”

The eatery suggested that others reach out to local authorities if they face such a situation. “If you have experienced something similar or recognize this person, please reach out to us or report it to your local authorities.”

The video shared shows a restaurant staff member stopping a man from leaving. The man says he wants to get outside and pick something. The staff expresses that he will accompany the man.

However, the man pushes the staff and flees the restaurant without allegedly paying the bill.