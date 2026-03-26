Viral video: Man caught shoving staff, fleeing without payment at Indian restaurant in London
In a social media post, the Indian restaurant in London alleged that the man in the video ate with two other individuals and then fled the establishment.
An Indian restaurant in London has issued a public warning to local businesses and neighbours following a "dine and dash" incident. The establishment shared a video of the encounter, which shows a customer physically pushing a staff member before fleeing, allegedly without paying the bill. The restaurant is now urging other business owners to remain vigilant and consider requesting upfront payments to avoid similar losses.
“Warning to Local Businesses & Neighbours. We would like to make others aware of an incident involving a man who dined at our establishment with two other individuals and left without paying,” The Spice wrote.
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The restaurant added, “Description: Male, medium-to-stocky build, Dark hair, short on top, Facial hair (beard/stubble).”
Explaining the incident, the establishment posted, “The group ate together and then exited the premises without settling the bill. Please stay alert if you see this individual or a similar group. If approached, consider requesting payment upfront or monitoring closely.”
The eatery suggested that others reach out to local authorities if they face such a situation. “If you have experienced something similar or recognize this person, please reach out to us or report it to your local authorities.”
The video shared shows a restaurant staff member stopping a man from leaving. The man says he wants to get outside and pick something. The staff expresses that he will accompany the man.
However, the man pushes the staff and flees the restaurant without allegedly paying the bill.
What did social media say?
An individual posted, “This is starting to be the norm now isn’t it?” Another added, “Embarrassing a grown man doing this.”
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A third suggested, “Post this on TikTok.” A fourth wrote, “Strict action needed against such people.”
The Spice is a restaurant in London which claims to serve “authentic Indian” food. It serves “traditional curries, specials, masalas, biryanis and more”. People can visit the restaurant to eat or order food online.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More