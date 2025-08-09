Delhi restaurant puts up ‘all Indian attire allowed’ notice after backlash over denying entry to couple

A video purportedly showing a restaurant in Delhi's Pitampura, which faced severe backlash for allegedly denying entry to a couple over their Indian attire, putting up a notice about their new dress code, has gone viral. The post, widely shared on social media, was published by an unverified user. HT.com has not independently verified the claims. Snippets from a video showing an “All Indian attire allowed” notice. (Screengrab (X))

In the video, a few uniformed staff members are seen putting up two notices outside a building. One of them reads, “All types of Indian attire is allowed in the restaurant (saree, suit, etc.).” The other notice has the restaurant’s name written in bold, red letters.

Here's the video going viral:

What is the entry row?

A video went viral on social media showing a couple claiming that they were denied access to a restaurant in Delhi's Pitampura for wearing Indian attire on August 3.

In the purported video, a man in a T-shirt alleges that his companion, a woman in a kurta-salwar, was denied entry to a restaurant named Tubata because of her Indian attire.

The man said, "Inhone kum kapde pehenne walo ko jaane diya ye bolke ki aapke ethnic dress ko hum allow nahi karenge [They allowed people wearing shorter dresses to enter but denied us for wearing ethnic dress].”

As the video went viral, social media showed outrage, severely bashing the restaurant.

CM orders probe:

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta directed authorities to investigate the matter.

"A video of a ban on Indian dress at a restaurant in Peetampura has come to light. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a serious note of it. The officers have been directed to launch an investigation and take urgent action (in the matter)," Delhi tourism and culture minister Kapil Mishra tweeted.