Malaysia turns away 10 Indians from airport despite visa-free entry. Here's why

Ten Indian nationals were denied entry into Malaysia this week, despite the country’s ongoing visa-free entry facility for Indian passport holders. Malaysia denied entry to 10 Indian nationals this week (Representational image)

Malaysia’s immigration authorities said the group of Indians was among 99 foreign travellers blocked from entering the country on Monday at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, as per a report in Malay Mail.

Why were 10 Indians denied entry to Malaysia?

According to a statement from the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS), the rejections followed a special seven-hour operation targeting high-risk flights.

The agency said over 400 passengers were screened during the operation. Of those denied entry, 80 were Bangladeshi nationals, 10 Indian, and nine Pakistani. All were men.

Authorities cited “suspicious travel history” and unclear reasons for visiting Malaysia as the main grounds for denying entry. The individuals underwent further documentation checks, including background screening and interviews, before being deported as per legal procedures.

The AKPS said such operations will be conducted regularly to curb misuse of social visit passes and prevent human trafficking.

Interestingly, the incident comes even as Malaysia has extended its visa-free entry facility for Indian tourists until 31 December 2026. The move is part of Malaysia’s broader push to boost tourism ahead of its chairmanship of ASEAN in 2025 and Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

