Man recorded urinating outside Indian restaurant in Texas: ‘I couldn’t stop, hold it’

A video of a man allegedly urinating outside an Indian restaurant in Texas has surfaced on social media, sparking outrage. In the video, which is now going viral, the man is heard saying he relieved himself outside the establishment because he couldn't “hold it,” claiming the doors were closed. A man was recorded urinating outside an Indian restaurant. (Screengrab (X))

The video was initially posted on Instagram by Ryan Dawson, who owns a nearby tattoo parlour. He later claimed that the man recorded is an employee at Mumtaz Indian Restaurant in Texas and was allegedly caught urinating outside his place of work.

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What does the video show? In the video, Dawson slams the man and asks why he didn't urinate inside a bathroom. The man claims that the doors to the restaurants were closed and he couldn’t “hold it” any longer.

(HT.com has not independently verified the video.)

The video has gone viral online, sparking a firestorm of conflicting reactions. While some users targeted the clip with anti-India rhetoric, a large section of people hit back, pointing out there is "zero proof" of the man’s nationality. Many highlighted a common trend in the US where entrepreneurs from India’s neighbouring countries often use "India" in their business names for better branding.

While some users attempted to defend the man, suggesting his age or a potential medical condition might be to blame, the OP was quick to shut down the excuses. "What’s wrong is wrong," the OP shot back.

How did social media react? An individual wrote, “Show the police this video - he should be charged. It’d also be a good idea to report that restaurant to the health inspectors.” Another added, “Could have gone behind the building away from everyone if the door was locked.”

A third claimed, “Public urination in Texas is typically charged as a Class C misdemeanour under disorderly conduct, resulting in a fine of up to 500. However, depending on the circumstances, it can be prosecuted more severely as indecent exposure (a Class B misdemeanour), potentially leading to 180 days in jail, 2000 dollars in fines, and sex offender registration.”

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Dawson, while replying to a post that reshared the video posted, “This is my business space too. I don’t know what he thought was going to happen. No sir.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)