Man openly urinates inside Delhi Metro station, shocking video sparks intense outrage

A shocking video of a man urinating in public inside a Delhi Metro station has prompted severe outrage on social media. The man is also seen fleeing after noticing he is being recorded. A man was recorded urinating inside a station of the Delhi Metro. (Screengrab (X))

What does the video show? The clip, which has gone viral across various social media platforms, shows a man urinating openly near a glass panel inside the metro station. Within a few moments, he notices he is being filmed and runs away.

HT.com cannot confirm the exact date when the video was recorded or the metro station where it was filmed.

People questioned the man's civic sense, calling for strict punishment. An individual posted, “Print his photo and hang it on the same wall for a week. That’s the only way to deal with these.” Another X user added, “Common sense is a sense which is not common to all.”

A third commented, “This is a punishable offence. He should be punished.” A fourth wrote, “This has happened right in front of me once. It was around 10 at night, and a man started urinating on the platform in front of me. Since then, unless I have no other option, I don’t travel by metro.”

Official website of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC states, “Toilet facility is not available inside Metro Trains. However toilet facilities are available at metro stations in paid/unpaid area on ‘Pay & Use’ basis.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)