Teen gropes American woman on Delhi Metro, mother defends him: ‘He got carried away’

When Gaurav Sabnis, an Indian-origin professor at New Jersey’s Stevens Institute of Technology, learned that one of his students was planning a trip to India, he warned her to be on her guard at all times. Sabnis knew that a blonde American woman could attract unwanted attention in the country. Unfortunately, his warning proved prescient — when this student visited India, she was sexually harassed in a public place. An American woman recalls how she was sexually harassed at a Delhi Metro station (Representational image/Unsplash)

Sabnis shared on social media a note from the student detailing how she was groped on the Delhi Metro by a teenager, and how the teenager’s mother and sister defended his despicable act.

The professor’s warning Sabnis said that in November, a former student approached him, asking for tips on travelling to India. She was planning to be in the country for roughly a week to attend a friend’s wedding. Gaurav Sabnis said he had warned his former student in advance about the risk of sexual harassment in India.

“When this former student called me in November for suggestions for her India trip for a friend's wedding, I told her, be on guard for sexual harassment. Especially in Delhi. Here, you're just another blond. There, you'll be a target. Sadly, came true,” he said in his X post.

Asking for selfies Sabnis shared a message he received from the student after her trip to India. In the message, she said that Indians came up to her and asked her to pose for pictures several times during the trip. While she refused several men, she did agree to pose for women and children sometimes.

“As you had predicted, I got asked for a lot of selfies. I thought you were exaggerating, but WOW! Starting from the baggage carousel in Delhi on landing, strangers were asking me for selfies,” the American woman said.

She said that she followed the Indian-American professor’s advice and firmly declined several requests. “But for women and children, using my judgement, I agreed. And it was fun for the most part,” she said.

However, one incident left a bitter taste. The woman said she agreed to take a picture with a teenager in Delhi. The teen proceeded to grope her.