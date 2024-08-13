Delhi Metro shocker: 22-year-old woman accuses elderly man of feeling her up, says ‘I'm scarred and scared’

A 22-year-old woman shared a post on Reddit alleging that an elderly woman felt her up in Delhi Metro. She said that she offered her seat to the man and stood up; that is when the man touched her butt before hurrying away towards another compartment. The post has angered people, and many have opened up about facing similar situations while travelling on the metro in the capital city. The woman alleged that the incident happened while going towards Vishwavidyalaya on the Delhi Metro. (Unsplash/jaya14shukla, saif71)

“Disgusted and scared. An old man just felt up my a** in the metro on the yellow line going towards Vishwavidyalaya! The biggest f***ing joke is that he looked kinda old and I was literally giving him my seat to sit on as my station was arriving. He sort of lingered for a while looking at that empty seat and I instinctively felt something seemed odd for a moment and then when I began moving towards the metro gate he GRAZED his hand over my a**,” the woman wrote. She further explained how the incident left her scarred and scared.

“I’m a 22-year-old female post-grad student, and while I have grudgingly gotten used to men ogling and staring, this really made me scared for my safety for the first time in the metro,” she added, concluding her post.

A woman said she was subjected to sexual assault while travelling in Delhi Metro. (Reddit/@r/delhi)

Since being shared, the post has received nearly 400 upvotes. While some sympathised with the woman, others shared their own horror stories.

“Ever since I have been active on these social media apps, especially Reddit, one thing I have learnt is every girl of any age group is being harassed and molested openly in public places most of the time by these middle-aged and old people. I am starting to feel disgusted and ashamed of such inhuman acts. I would have said that you can always feel free to talk about anything to your heart's content and vent/rant to me, but then again, it would only seem like me trying to take an opportunity or something again because of such creeps and perverts. Please stay safe and have a good day,” wrote a Reddit user.

Another added, “I have been held up against the wall and felt up when I was in High school by a group of 4 boys, and it could have been much worse if one of my friends hadn't intervened. Appropriate action was been taken against them but things like that never leave you. That terror I felt that day had me so shocked and gasping for air I couldn't even fight back. I can only imagine what rape victims must go through. I have had similar problems on the metro as well. I guess what I am tryna say here is that the world is not a safe place for women and we have to just accept that and take appropriate countermeasures, we can't ever be fully relaxed outside like men. It took me a few years to let the frustration from that high school event go. That sh** scarred me so bad I still feel scared of strange men, even if they are green flags from all logical angles. And I do understand that not all men are like that, but it's better to be safe than sorry.”

A third commented, “Male here. These older men don't even spare young boys between 18 and 30. I remember such an instance happening to me when I was 18. I was scared like anything.”