Man brutally slaps passenger with chappal in Delhi metro, viral video shocks the internet

The Delhi metro has been the centre of attention due to unruly passengers fighting and arguing with each other. Now, another such incident has come to light—a man travelling in the Delhi metro hit another passenger with his slipper. A video of the incident was posted on social media and has been doing rounds on the internet. The cause of the fight is unknown. Delhi metro: The man hit the other passenger with his slipper, leading to a physical fight.

The video shows two passengers in the middle of an argument. That's when one man slipper and hits it on another one's face. Immediately, the other person reacts and hits him back twice. Later, a person intervenes between them and tries to stop the fight. (Also Read: At Delhi's Indraprastha metro station, man goes viral for dancing to Naacho Naacho. Watch)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on July 30. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1.4 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people were stunned to witness the scene and posted their reactions in the comments section. (Also Read: Bystander slapped while trying to break up fight at Delhi Metro station, internet reacts)

Here's how people reacted:

An individual wrote, "Delhi metro is full of entertainment nowadays. You can see action scenes, romantic, love making, gossips and songs also."

Another X user, Ishwar Singh, said, "Delhi metro has the most calm passengers as compared to any metro in the world. Free entertainment and broadcast reality shows every day. No one can beat the Delhi metro; only passengers get beaten."

"It looks like he is drunk. How can someone take out slippers and beat another person inside the metro? Hopefully, Delhi Police will take strict action and henceforth such people will not be allowed to enter the metro," posted user Satish Mishra.

A fourth added, "The guy dressed in black pant showed humanity by stopping one of the guys, while the rest were laughing and having fun."