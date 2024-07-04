At Delhi's Indraprastha metro station, man goes viral for dancing to Naacho Naacho. Watch

A video of a man dancing to Naacho Naacho on Delhi metro's blue line has sparked an outrage among internet users. The man, Sachin, shared the video of him grooving to the popular song inside the metro. Not only that, when the train stops at Indraprastha station, he even gets out and dances on the platform. After his video grabbed attention, numerous people were disappointed with his act. Delhi: Snapshot of the man dancing inside the metro.(Instagram/@laughwithsachin)

The video opens to show Sachin standing in the middle of the train. As a crown surrounds him, he begins dancing to the song Naacho Naacho from the film RRR. He first grooves inside the metro, then steps outside on the platform to perform a few steps. Later, when he is back inside, he jumps around, showcasing his moves to travellers. (Also Read: Man dances to Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai on Delhi Metro, video sparks chatter online)

As people watch him, some seem to be unamused, while others can be seen chuckling at him.

This video of Sachin isn't the only one that shows him dancing on the train and the platform. His Instagram profile features similar videos and other clips of him pranking travellers.

Watch the video of the man dancing in the metro here:

This post was shared a few days ago. Since being posted, it has gained more than 13.8 million views. The share also has close to a million likes. (Also Read: Influencer faces backlash for dancing inside Delhi Metro)

Earlier, a woman was seen dancing aboard an IndiGo flight. Salma Sheik posted the video on Instagram. She is seen in the video wearing a black saree. As she is standing in the middle of the flight, she can be seen dancing to the tune Style Style Thaan by A. R. Rahman and S. P. Balasubrahmanyam as other passengers are seated, and the flight staff can be seen closing the overhead bin. Numerous people were not happy to see her dance video.