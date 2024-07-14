Bystander slapped while trying to break up fight at Delhi Metro station, internet reacts

While the Delhi Metro is the heart and the soul of the city, in the recent past, there have been several unpleasant incidents in which people have caused inconvenience to others. This mainly happened after numerous individuals started creating reels in the metro, while some others got into verbal as well as physical fights. Now, once again, another video from a Delhi Metro station has gone viral on the internet. It shows how a person was trying to stop a fight between two people but ends up getting slapped instead. Snapshot of the fight that ensued at a Delhi Metro station.

The short video, which was shared on X, unfolds at a Delhi Metro station. Two individuals are seen standing outside the customer care desk, engaged in a heated argument that quickly turns physical. A bystander, identified by his blue shirt, steps in to stop the fight, only to be met with a slap from one of the brawlers. (Also Read: At Delhi's Indraprastha metro station, man goes viral for dancing to Naacho Naacho. Watch)

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on July 12. Since being posted, it has gained more than 1.1 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people were shocked to see the fight. (Also Read: Women sing and dance inside Delhi metro, people want 'strict action' against them)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual said, "Blue shirt uncle is the reason why people don't intervene in fights to calm them down. Uncle proved it in just one video why we shouldn't intervene."

Another X user Satish Mishra, posted, "The fight was taking place only between two uncles. Why was the poor third uncle beaten?

"What blue shirt guy thought: doors will open from the left. What actually happened: doors opened from the right," jokingly wrote X user Kumar Dev.

A fourth posted, "Security guard being a mere spectator instead of diffusing the situation."