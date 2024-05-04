16-year-old teen alleges sexual assault in Delhi Metro: ‘I was scared and shaking’

A 16-year-old took to X and posted a thread claiming he faced sexual assault while travelling in Delhi Metro. Bhavya said that his fellow passenger assaulted him after he boarded the train at Rajiv Chowk Metro station, which was headed towards Samaypur Badli. In his thread, which is now viral, the teen shared that the incident left him “terrified”. A 16-year-old's X thread claiming he faced sexual assault in Delhi Metro has gone viral. (X/Peter Chirkov)

“I just got assaulted in Delhi metro right now at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. I am a 16-year-old boy, and I was travelling alone in the metro. My original post was on Reddit, and people told me to post here and tag Delhi police, so I'm doing this,” he wrote and tagged the police department.

In the following tweets, Bhavya shared his ordeal and talked about a metro station guard who helped him board another metro safely. The teen claimed that after the assault, he was “numb” and was waiting for his stop to come.

The teen said that the man assaulted him thrice, and the third time, the teen “grabbed his hair and clicked a picture of him”. The boy added, “I was scared and shaking, but I did it anyway. After that, I waited a while there, and he tried to argue, but nothing happened”.

The image shows the first post of the thread shared by a teen claiming sexual assault at Delhi Metro. (X/@Bhavya78059793)

The post, shared earlier today, accumulated more than 14,000 views. It has also collected tons of comments from people. While some supported the teen, others told him to open up to his parents.

Delhi Police reacted to the post and wrote, “Please DM your contact details so that we can reach out to you.”

What did X users say about this tweet?

“Please inform your parents and take more serious actions. All the power to you! For speaking up, for acting brave, and for asking for help! Now you should definitely have to let your parents know,” wrote an X user.

“Do take care of yourself and stay strong,” added another.

“A minor was harassed yesterday by some guy. Please take strict action against him,” urged a third and tagged Delhi Police.

“Hoping for justice, feel better,” joined a fourth.

In another post, the teen shared, "I've talked to a advocate and she told me about all the legal procedures that'll have to go through. I will keep updating you guys through this Twitter account. Right now I can't sleep even after taking 10mg of Melatonin. So I need to rest a bit! See you all tomorrow morning".

(HT cannot independently verify the claim)