Delhi woman’s sharp eye on the metro helped her grab a seat during rush hour: ‘Got myself a seat’

A post on X (formerly Twitter) has gone viral after a commuter (@kavyacore) shared a clever moment during a crowded Delhi metro ride.

“I got myself a seat during peak commute hours,” the caption of the post reads.

According to the post, the woman noticed another passenger taking out her work laptop. By accident, she saw where the commuter worked and decided to look up the office address.

Realising the commuter would get off at the very next station, she positioned herself right in front of her.

“Stood right in front of her, turns out I was right and I got myself a seat during peak commute hours,” the post adds.

The post drew a mix of reactions from X users. Many found it funny and relatable, joking about the daily struggle to find a seat during peak metro hours.

One of the users commented, “Sometimes I just feel like asking, didi, aap kaunsa stop pe utroge.”

A second user commented, “You didn't just get a seat during peak hour, you earned that seat through cold, calculated observation.”

A third user commented, “I have done similar things lmao. Guessing with their huge shopping bags that they’ll get down at Sarojini Market Station and stood right next to them.”

“Things people do for a Metro seat lmao,” another user commented.