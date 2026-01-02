Search
Delhi woman’s sharp eye on the metro helped her grab a seat during rush hour: ‘Got myself a seat’

BySakshi Sah
Updated on: Jan 02, 2026 02:50 pm IST

A Delhi woman shared a hilarious metro incident of how she secured a seat during peak hours.

Getting a seat at peak metro hours takes a little luck and sometimes, a bit of sharp observation. A Delhi woman shared how she managed to secure a seat during one of the busiest times of the day.

The post quickly went viral, resonating with commuters who understand the daily struggle of finding a seat during rush hour.(Pexels/Representational Image)
A post on X (formerly Twitter) has gone viral after a commuter (@kavyacore) shared a clever moment during a crowded Delhi metro ride.

“I got myself a seat during peak commute hours,” the caption of the post reads.

The post quickly went viral, resonating with commuters who know the daily struggle of finding a seat during rush hour.

According to the post, the woman noticed another passenger taking out her work laptop. By accident, she saw where the commuter worked and decided to look up the office address.

Realising the commuter would get off at the very next station, she positioned herself right in front of her.

“Stood right in front of her, turns out I was right and I got myself a seat during peak commute hours,” the post adds.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

The post drew a mix of reactions from X users. Many found it funny and relatable, joking about the daily struggle to find a seat during peak metro hours.

One of the users commented, “Sometimes I just feel like asking, didi, aap kaunsa stop pe utroge.”

A second user commented, “You didn't just get a seat during peak hour, you earned that seat through cold, calculated observation.”

A third user commented, “I have done similar things lmao. Guessing with their huge shopping bags that they’ll get down at Sarojini Market Station and stood right next to them.”

“Things people do for a Metro seat lmao,” another user commented.

Follow Us On