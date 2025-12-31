Woman forgets iPad on Dakshin Express, gets it back via RailMadad: ‘Within minutes I got a call’

Losing a phone or an iPad on a moving train sounds like a nightmare, but one journey ended with an unexpected happy turn within minutes. Recently, a woman recalled how she forgot her iPad while travelling on the Dakshin Express to Bhopal.(Pexels/Representational Image)

Recently, a woman recalled how she forgot her iPad while travelling on the Dakshin Express to Bhopal on December 28, 2025.

The woman (@diyaatwt), in a post on X (formerly Twitter), shared the incident and described how quick support helped her recover the iPad within minutes.

“Between all the chaos (and lots of crying), we called #139 and registered a report on #RailMadad app,” the caption of the post reads.

Quick action by staff:

According to the post, the response was surprisingly fast. Within minutes, she received a call from the helpline team.

The issue was quickly shared with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) on the train, and staff at the next station, Itarsi.

“Amazingly, within minutes we got a call from the helpline, a quick follow-up with RPF + the TTE on the train, and staff at the next station, Itarsi. The iPad was recovered!!” the post reads.

The woman thanked RailwaySeva and the Ministry of Railways for their support. She also gave special mention to the staff members who helped make the recovery possible.

“The efficiency and sincerity of your staff, especially Mr Ramesh Parihar, TTE Mr Nagendra Kumar (GWL), Mr Madhav Singh, and Navab Singh, is deeply appreciated!”

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.

Check out the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

The post drew warm reactions from users on X, with many praising the quick response and coordination by railway staff.

One of the users commented, “Sounds too good to be true, but lessgooo!”

A second user commented, “Similar experience quite recently. Mine was a denim jacket only infact. Was able to get it through RailMadad.”

“The railway helpline has become much, much better! Experienced it myself as well. They are very prompt in resolution. Motivated leadership + effective implementation can do wonders,” another user commented.