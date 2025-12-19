Dolphins spotted at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai, internet reacts: 'Vada pav khane aaye hain'

Mumbai never fails to surprise its residents, and this time the city has done it in style. A rare and delightful sight greeted Mumbaikars at Worli Sea Face when a group of dolphins was spotted swimming close to the city’s waters. The video captured the dolphins playfully leaping and swimming together.(@Savin Chauhan/Instagram)

The moment was captured in a video shared on Instagram by Savin Chauhan with the caption “Between concrete and chaos… A Dolphin moment.”

The video shows the dolphins playfully leaping and swimming together, captivating onlookers who paused to enjoy the unexpected scene.

Check out the video here:

The video starts with a group of people standing by a concrete edge along the coast. They lean over and look into the water, pointing and watching with curiosity.

As the camera moves away from the crowd, it captures the clear blue water.

Soon, movement appears near the surface. A small group of dolphins is seen swimming together, their fins breaking the water smoothly. A few birds fly above, adding to the calm and peaceful scene.

HT.com has reached out to the user for a comment. This report will be updated when he responds.

Social media reacts:

The video quickly caught people’s attention online, and reactions poured in. Many viewers were delighted to see dolphins so close to the city, while others joked that the marine visitors had come in search of vada pav.

One of the users commented, “Results of keeping water clean.”

A second user commented, “When even dolphins are doing city visits, but you’re still stuck in traffic.”

A third user commented, “Dhurandhar dekhne ke liye aaye the.”

“They thought we came to Dubai, but no habibi it's Mumbai Worli,” another user commented.

The video was shared on December 17, 2025, and since then, it has gained more than 3.8 million views and more than 2.5 lakh likes.