 Tamil Nadu fishermen's heroic efforts to save 3 dolphins wins hearts. Watch
Tamil Nadu fishermen's heroic efforts to save 3 dolphins wins hearts. Watch

Tamil Nadu fishermen’s heroic efforts to save 3 dolphins wins hearts. Watch

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 12, 2024 02:25 PM IST

IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the video of fishermen rescuing the dolphin that were stuck in the nets. The fishermen acted quick to save the dolphin.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu took to X to share a heartwarming story of three dolphins being rescued. She informed that after a few fishermen from Tamil Nadu caught three dolphins in their net accidentally, they acted quickly to save them. She even shared a video of this incident.

Fishermen trying to save the dolphin by taking it back to the water. (X/@Supriya Sahu )
Fishermen trying to save the dolphin by taking it back to the water. (X/@Supriya Sahu )

“Local fishermen and Tamil Nadu Foresters safely rescued and released 3 Dolphins accidentally caught in fishing nets at Kakaladi in the Ramnathapuram District. Kudos to them. They will be honoured by the District Administration” wrote Supriya Sahu as she shared the post. (Also Read: Harrowing video shows fish trapped in a plastic bag in ocean. Watch how diver rescues it)

In the clip, you can see the fishermen carefully picking up one of the dolphins and taking it back to the water.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on February 11. Since being posted, it has garnered more than 56,000 views and over 1,500 likes. Many took to the comments section of the post and reacted to the clip.

Check out how people reacted to the video here:

An individual wrote, “What a great job by our fishermen to rescue these beautiful dolphins back to the sea."

A second said, "That's just wonderful."

A third posted, "Great work!"

"An act of kindness by the fishermen," posted a fourth.

