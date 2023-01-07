Harrowing video shows fish trapped in a plastic bag in ocean. Watch how diver rescues it

Discarded plastic bags that end up underwater pose a great threat to marine life. The plastic debris causes entanglement and suffocation of the different underwater creatures. Just like the situation shown in this video that captures a fish trapped in a plastic bag. However, thankfully the dire consequences of the situation were avoided thanks to a diver who rescued the fish.

Mike Hudema, a Canadian activist, reposted the video on Twitter that was originally shared on a handle called The Pearl Protectors. The bio of the handle describes that it is an organisation that is “Striving to protect Sri Lankan marine environment by raising awareness about the beauty of marine ecosystems & fostering passionate individuals.”

Hudema wrote, “This Diver rescues a fish trapped in plastic. Countless marine animals get trapped in plastic waste we discard. Even the smallest plastic packaging is deadly underwater,” while retweeting the video.

Take a look at the video that shows how the diver rescues the fish:

This Diver rescues a fish trapped in plastic.



Countless marine animals get trapped in plastic waste we discard. Even the smallest plastic packaging is deadly underwater.



It's time to end plastic pollution. This boxing day. Buy less.#ActOnClimate #ocean vid @PearlProtectors pic.twitter.com/iAWiySEChS — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) December 26, 2022

The video was shared on December 26, 2022. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 48,000 views and counting. Additionally, it has received close to 1,700 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what some people tweeted:

“That was so kind. What a good person,” posted a Twitter user. “Reduce. Reuse. Recycle,” shared another. “Also, let's discard things where they belong. Not the environment,” commented a third. “Protect the water. There are living creatures underneath!” wrote a fourth.