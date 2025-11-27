'I'm just peeing': Man squats on Australia street with pants down, confronted on camera

A man was caught on camera urinating by the side of a street in Adelaide, Australia, triggering a wave of racist remarks against Indian immigrants. The man was confronted on camera by an Australian man who was driving by. The man squatting under a tree in Adelaide's Para Hills said he was urinating. (Instagram/trentcarter1)

The video shows a man squatting under a tree, with his pants and underwear down to his ankles.

"Brother, what are you doing? What are you doing?" the Australian man asks, rushing towards the other person.

"What do you mean?" asks the other man who gets up and pulls his pants up/

"This is Australia. You f***ing p*g," the Australian man says

"I'm just peeing," says the other man.

The incident took place on Tuesday in a residential area in Adelaide's Para Hills, as per a 7 NEWSAustralia report.

Trent Carter, who shared the video on social media, referred to the man as "the weakest race" and tagged Australian politician Pauline Hanson. He also shared another video of the same encounter, recorded by another person sitting in the car he arrived in.

The Australian man is heard further abusing the offender, calling him a dog and a scumbag.

Internet reacts with disgust

The two videos triggered a range of comments from other people, with one person calling the act of urinating on the road "basic Indian behaviour". Many users appreciated the Australian man for recording the act on camera and making it public.

"Well done on confronting this guy. It's also indecent exposure in public. I'm glad you saw him," an Instagram user said.

“I tell myself this is AI so I don't have to believe it,” another person said.

“Import Third World, get Third World Culture,” said a user.

