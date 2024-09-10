Gurgaon couple in Australia wants to move to Bengaluru 2 years after migrating: 'We spend 80% of our income'

In 2022, Saurabh Arora and his wife Shubhangi Datta left Gurgaon and moved to Australia for better quality of life. A little over two years later, the couple is already planning to return to India. In a conversation with LiveMint, the NRI couple said they found better quality of life in Australia, but at the cost of their savings and lifestyle. Saurabh Arora and Shubhangi Datta moved to Melbourne from Gurgaon in 2022.

Plagued with loneliness, high cost of living, and exorbitant healthcare in Melbourne, Saurabh Arora and Shubhangi Datta are now exploring Indian cities where they can return - with Bengaluru being on the shortlist.

Cost of living

“We miss family and the general lack of community the most. Australia is a lonely country. That’s the primary reason we want to move back,” Saurabh told LiveMint.

The tech professional explained that their cost of living has also gone up since moving to Melbourne.

“Also, the cost of living as a percentage of net income is higher compared to India’s. We end up spending about 80% of our household income here. Back in India, expenses were less than 30%, including rent," he added.

“Downgraded our lifestyle”

Since moving to Australia, the couple has had to cut back on holidays, eating out, and entertainment in general. Even essentials like vegetables, cooking oil etc cost 100-300% more in Melbourne, Saurabh said.

Saurabh said the increase is in part due to the fact that his wife Shubhangi, an HR professional, had to settle for a lower-paying job.

“Shubhangi settled for a lower-paying job here as there weren’t many options for her. There are plenty of opportunities only in tech jobs, while in most other industries, employers give preference to those with local education and experience," he said. “We have downgraded our lifestyles and our savings have been hit, only to lead an unfulfilling life."