HR professional loses ₹2.5 lakh to MSEDCL spoof website
According to the Bhandup police, the complainant, Supriya Dabhade (41), is a human resources professional who stays with her family in Bhandup.
Mumbai: A 41-year-old woman lost ₹2.5 lakh in a sophisticated electricity bill scam, where instead of the usual method of smooth-talking or using screen-sharing apps, the accused used a spoofed page of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) for the con. This is the second such case reported this year, sparking concerns among cybercrime law enforcement agencies.
According to the Bhandup police, the complainant, Supriya Dabhade (41), is a human resources professional who stays with her family in Bhandup. The police said that the offence was committed on Saturday when she received a message stating that her electricity connection would be terminated due to non-payment of her bill.
“The complainant thought that the message was genuine as she had actually not paid the previous month’s bill. She visited the MSEDCL website and paid her bill, after which she downloaded the payment acknowledgement in PDF format and sent it via WhatsApp to the number from which she had received the message,” said an officer attached to the Bhandup police station.
Immediately, Dabhade received a call from the number and the caller told her that her payment was not reflected in the system. He then sent her a link, which looked like the URL to the MSEDCL website, and asked her to make a further payment of ₹100, supposedly to “fix the issue”.
As soon as Dabhade made the payment using the link, ₹2.5 lakh was debited from her account. She immediately obtained the details of the transaction from the bank and rushed to the police station. The police registered a case of cheating under the Indian Penal Code, along with relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.
“We have contacted the bank from our own end and officially sought details of the transaction so that we can analyse the link on which the complainant made the payment. We have also started the procedure for freezing and reversing the transaction, so that we may try and return the money to her,” said senior police inspector Nitin Unhavane, Bhandup police station.
A similar case was reported in February this year after the cyber police station in BKC arrested a Jharkhand native for conning scores of MSEDCL customers by creating a spoof of the organisation’s website. “The concern here is that spoofing a website takes some level of technical know-how. Instead of smooth-talking fraudsters, if more people with knowledge of software engineering start turning to cybercrimes, the possibilities of the havoc they can wreak are endless. We are tracking the matter closely,” a cyber police officer said.
-
Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP
The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”
-
Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.
-
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
-
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
-
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics