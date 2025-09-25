Indian-origin vlogger faces backlash for calling Melbourne suburb ‘100% Indian’: 'Nothing to be proud of this'

An Indian-origin content creator’s post celebrating an Australian suburb as being “100% Indian” has sparked backlash online. Bhavik Bhatt, a New Zealand-based food and travel vlogger, shared a series of photos on Facebook showcasing multiple Indian restaurants in Truganina, a suburb in Melbourne’s west. “This is not a small-scale India. This is India in its entirety, situated in Melbourne west, with a population comprised entirely of Indian communities,” he wrote. Bhavik Bhatt is a New Zealand-based food and travel blogger,

“A 100-meter walk yields an array of Indian restaurants, paan parlors, dessert corners, and other establishments. The standout feature is that all these restaurants are faring well, thanks to their positioning within a community that is 100% Indian,” Bhatt continued.

The content creator further recommended that Indian entrepreneurs from Auckland consider opening branches in Melbourne’s west, claiming that business costs there were lower. “Entrepreneurs based in Auckland may want to consider launching a branch in Melbourne west, as the costs of doing so are lower than in Auckland,” he said.

How did social media react?

Bhatt’s post was soon reshared in a Facebook group, where it drew sharp criticism. Many accused him of “segregating” the Indian community.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Imagine moving to a country where the people who come from all around the world already there welcome you, allow you to practice your culture and all we ask in return is for a bit of basic respect and assimilation and you make a point of segregating yourself and looking down on those same people… wild.”

“I’m getting a good insight into the attitude and mentality of Indians living in Melbourne,” said another.

Some Indians also criticised Bhatt, claiming the area was deteriorating. “We have left India for a reason. Having more of that Indianness is a step down, not a step up. Check the rubbish around these shops, driving and parking habits of desi people. People drive in wrong lanes, speed and do stupid things. Nothing to brag about its lowering of the standard,” wrote one user.

“Everything is okay apart from these paan shops. Please don’t start here as well, I saw too many fellow Indians eating paan and doing same thing what they used to do back home. Stains on their cars, around their houses,” commented another.

“Now I got to know why there is an anti-Indian feeling. There is nothing to be proud of this. Paan should be banned. This is not the right attitude. If you are here, respect the culture and integrate. If you want 100% Indian, guys why did you come here. Surprise to see the attitude of some of the people,” said a third user.