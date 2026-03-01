'I will not sell halal': Owner of Indian restaurant in London screams at protester

The owner of an Indian restaurant in London, who recently announced plans to shut down after 16 years while alleging harassment by “Pakistanis”, has posted a series of videos showing him confronting what he described as “protesters”. Harman Singh Kapoor runs the London-based restaurant Rangrez with his wife

Harman Singh Kapoor, who runs the London-based restaurant Rangrez with his wife, had earlier claimed he was being targeted for refusing to serve halal meat. The situation has since grown murkier, with Kapoor now alleging that he is being harassed and threatened. It remains unclear whether Rangrez is currently operational. (Also read: Indian restaurant in London shuts after 16 years, owner blames 'online harassment, attacks by Pakistanis')

“I don’t sell halal” This afternoon, the Indian-origin restaurant owner in London posted a new video showing himself in a heated confrontation, as the row over his refusal to serve halal meat intensified.

In the clip shared on Sunday afternoon, Harman Singh Kapoor was seen arguing with people outside what appeared to be his restaurant. A person who tried to intervene became the target of his anger. The row appears to have stemmed from a “We don’t serve halal” sign posted outside the restaurant.

“I am proud. I don’t sell halal,” Kapoor screamed. Earlier in the video, he said he had the right to display the sign because he owned the restaurant.

Police confrontation Hours earlier, Kapoor had shared another video showing police officers at the premises. He alleged that the Met Police had sided with protesters, echoing previous claims of a lack of support from local authorities.

“Get lost, go,” Kapoor was heard shouting at a police officer. Sharing the video on X, he wrote, “When the Met Police were called in, they arrived aggressively and I had to throw police out.”

“Rangrez restaurant will not sell halal,” Kapoor reiterated.