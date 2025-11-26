Search
Wed, Nov 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

'No official provision': Railways responds to NHRC notice over Halal-certified food in trains

PTI |
Published on: Nov 26, 2025 09:43 pm IST

The NHRC issued the notice to the Railway Board on a complaint which alleged that Indian Railways serves only halal-processed meat in non-vegetarian meals.

There is no official provision for selling Halal-certified food in trains, the Railway Board said on Wednesday in response to a notice from the National Human Rights Commission over the issue.

The Railway Board made its stand before the CIC that no halal-certified food is served.(Representative Image/Unsplash)
The Railway Board made its stand before the CIC that no halal-certified food is served.(Representative Image/Unsplash)

The NHRC issued the notice to the Railway Board on a complaint which alleged that Indian Railways serves only halal-processed meat in non-vegetarian meals, which creates unfair discrimination and causes human-rights violations.

"Indian Railways and IRCTC follow Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) guidelines for their food products, a senior Railway Board official said.

"There is no official provision for serving Halal-certified food on Indian Railways," he added.

The Board officials said that the similar issue was raised before the Chief Information Commission (CIC) recently by an applicant who had sought information under the Right to Information Act if halal-processed meat is served in non-vegetarian meals in trains.

The Board made its stand before the CIC that no halal-certified food is served.

The CIC in its order recorded the Railways contention and said that the Chief Principal Information Officer clearly and consistently stated that no such records or documents exist within IRCTC regarding a policy for Halal-certified food, its approval process, or explicit consent from passengers.

"We have been categorically saying that we maintain best food practices in our trains complying all norms," officials said.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / 'No official provision': Railways responds to NHRC notice over Halal-certified food in trains
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On