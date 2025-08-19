Indian boss says ‘At your age I was earning much less’ after employee asks for a raise

A Reddit thread titled “Horrible experiences with Indian managers in the US” under the subreddit “Ask NRI” has sparked a conversation about workplace challenges faced by employees under Indian managers. The employee recalled what one of their old bosses said when they asked for a raise. An employee said that dealing with managers who create a toxic workplace is draining. (Representational image). (Pexels)

“I had an Indian manager once, and when I asked him about a raise, instead of talking about my work or the company budget, he gave me the most ridiculous response. He said, ‘At your age I was earning much less, you should be happy with what you’re getting.’ Basically telling me to settle for less just because he was underpaid back in the day. That’s not management, that’s insecurity,” the employee wrote.

An individual joked, “Yes, the manager said, ‘Be happy with what you are getting offered. Anyway, you are not going to buy a house here, right?’ This manager is well settled with a huge house and kids attending Stanford.” The OP responded, “It's not just an NRI thing. My American manager said the same thing to me. He is a boomer Gen. It could just be a generational gap thing, as back in the day, you could buy a decent house for 200k, and a 100k was the luxury only a select few get.”

Another commented, “They are not telling the whole truth when saying they 'were' underpaid. These a$$holes are talking about a time frame that was before even social media was nonexistent, and at that point the cost of living was waaayyyy less!!!”

A third expressed, “Indian management spoils everything everywhere they go. Just imagine taking a 50L student loan to go to the US, only to find an Indian manager.” A fourth wrote, “Totally, I have a record of never going to another round in the interview whenever I am interviewing with Indians vs it’s always a great conversation with Americans and I end up getting offer letters.”