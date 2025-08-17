Techie in Delhi NCR earning 30 LPA reveals toxic work culture pushing him to burnout: 'Can’t bear anymore'

A techie working at a company in Delhi NCR has drawn attention on Reddit after revealing how his job has impacted his mental health. The employee, with over a year of experience in backend development, shared that despite earning nearly 30 lakh rupees a year, he has been facing anxiety, recurring headaches, frequent breakdowns, and a constant sense of burnout. A tech worker shared how a high-paying job caused burnout, anxiety, and health struggles.(Representational image/Unsplash)

In his post titled “My high tech job is causing problems that I can’t bear anymore”, the user explained, “Since the day I started, I’ve been struggling with severe anxiety. A year in, it has worsened. I now face frequent headaches, mental breakdowns, and constant burnout at a young age.”

Pressure and limited flexibility

The techie went on to describe the intense work environment. “The work pressure is extreme, we need to often work long on major Indian festivals due to business needs. Sick leave usually just means work from home while sick. No hybrid policy, it’s five days a week in a highly toxic environment,” he wrote.

He clarified that his concern was not about pay but about long-term well-being. “This post is not about salary discussion, it’s about how I want my present and future to turn out to be,” he noted, adding that he had been applying through LinkedIn but faced little success in the current job market.

Fear of quitting without a backup

While admitting he sometimes feels like resigning without another offer in hand, he shared his hesitation. “Going from a stable, high salary to zero income is daunting, even though I have no major financial responsibilities right now. The fear of not finding another role — especially when I see people with more experience struggling — makes me hesitate,” he explained.

Mixed responses from users

The post, shared by the username @VDtheking, attracted varied reactions from fellow Redditors. One user empathised, saying, “Your health is more important than any salary. A break now may save you in the long run.” Another advised, “Don’t quit without a plan. Try switching internally or wait till you land another role.”

“This is the story of most techies in NCR. The toxic environment eats you alive,” one remarked, while another added, “Working on festivals and while sick is unacceptable. Companies need to rethink policies.”

Others offered practical guidance. “Expand your options beyond NCR, it will open more doors,” a commenter wrote. Another urged, “Focus on your mental health first, jobs can come later.”