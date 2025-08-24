Indian student at Penn State gives university apartment tour, candid video goes viral

An Indian man studying in the United States amused social media users after sharing a light-hearted video of an apartment tour at Penn State University. Taking to Instagram, the man identified as Shamak Agarwal can be seen standing in front of a door, announcing, “Apartment tour! Let’s get in!” An Indian man’s light-hearted apartment tour at Penn State University went viral.(Instagram/shamakinusa)

As the door opens, a few women are visible inside. One of them immediately asks, “What are you doing here?” To this Agarwal responds, “I just want an apartment tour. Can I get an apartment tour?” The student agrees, and the impromptu tour begins.

Inside the apartment

The first woman starts by showing her space, explaining, “So I have a shared room, but it’s only me, so I have all this space. This is a bed for if anyone wants to sleep over. Let’s go to the next room.”

Another student points to her area, saying, “This is my room over here. I also have a bathroom over here.” Observing the vibe, Agarwal jokes, “Okay, I see parties going on.”

The third woman then joins in, sharing, “Okay, next is my room. So, this is my room.”

The first student takes the lead again and introduces the common spaces: “This is the party room, our living room. Okay. And… our dining area. And the kitchen where I almost burned the apartment down today.”

Agarwal laughs and asks, “Okay, I have a question. How do you guys do parties? Can you guys teach me how to do parties here?”

The video ends with Agarwal cheerfully saying, “Bye, guys. I’m going. Have a good day.” A text overlay across the clip reads: “Apartment tour in Penn State University.”

Take a look here at the clip:

The light-hearted content clearly struck a chord online, drawing more than 143,000 views and several comments.

Internet reacts

One Instagram user remarked, “That’s pretty cool shared rooms!” while another added, “This is so cool.” Someone else commented, “I really love these rooms, they are so cosy and look comfortable.” Another user wrote, “This is so good. It’s my dream to go to Penn State University.”