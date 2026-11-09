Indiana senator-elect shares lice outbreak ordeal, says midterm win hasn't changed motherhood struggles

Natasha Baker, who recently won the Indiana Senate District 22 race, shared a glimpse of an unexpected motherhood challenge she faced days after her electoral victory. Taking to Instagram, Baker revealed that she was dealing with a lice outbreak at home, saying her new political responsibilities had not changed the everyday struggles of being a mother.

Natasha Baker defeated longtime Republican incumbent Ron Alting in the November 3 midterm elections. (Instagram/@natashabakerforindianasenate)

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Baker defeated longtime Republican incumbent Ron Alting in the November 3 midterm elections. With 91% of the votes reported, Baker secured 59% of the vote, while Alting received 41%, according to local media outlet WLFI.

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In an Instagram post, Baker shared a video of herself dealing with the lice outbreak and reflected on how little her daily responsibilities had changed despite winning a Senate seat. “Won a Senate seat on Tuesday. Fighting a lice outbreak on Sunday. Stay humble folks,” the text on the clip read.

“Titles, elections, and new job responsibilities don’t change the fact that at the end of the day, I’m still just a mom doing the same things every other mom is doing,” Baker wrote in the caption of the post.

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{{^usCountry}} “One day I’m sitting in the Statehouse, and the next I’m sitting on the bathroom floor with a lice comb, fighting for my life,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “One day I’m sitting in the Statehouse, and the next I’m sitting on the bathroom floor with a lice comb, fighting for my life,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Baker further said that being elected to the Indiana Senate did not make her any different from the people she represents. “I still have kids to raise, laundry to fold, bills to pay, and apparently… lice to eradicate,” she wrote.

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Concluding her post, the senator-elect said she was not expecting any special treatment or glamorous lifestyle following her electoral victory. “No special treatment, no glamorous lifestyle. Just a regular Hoosier mom with a new job title and a very unfortunate Sunday afternoon,” she added.

(Also Read: Former ‘Dragon Ball Z’ composer Nathan Johnson wins attorney general race in Texas)

Social media reactions

The post struck a relatable note as Baker highlighted the contrast between her new political role and the everyday responsibilities of motherhood.

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “There are very few things as humbling or as exhausting as a lice outbreak. Hang in there!!!”

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“Same. Won a seat in the Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday, then back to daycare pick up as usual. P.S. My daughter is way more excited about the Big Wheel her nanny bought her today than this election,” commented Chari Kelly, Justice-elect of the Texas Supreme Court.

“God speed. Moms who tackle lice can for sure handle Congress,” wrote another user.

“The working parent in me recognizes the working parent in you,” said one user.