Indian-origin CEO in US wakes up as early as 3 am, works 6 days a week but rejects Silicon Valley's '996' culture

An Indian-origin CEO based in San Francisco has revealed how he starts his day as early as 3 am and works six days a week, while questioning Silicon Valley's increasingly discussed '996' work culture.

An Indian-origin CEO explained how he balanced early mornings, six-day workweeks and recovery to boost productivity. (Instagram/h.jagda)

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(Also read: Kunal Shah to head WhatsApp: A look at 9 Indian-origin CEOs of global firms)

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Hardik Jagda, 35, founder and CEO of Proximity Works, told Business Insider that his daily routine draws inspiration from Olympic athletes, who balance intensive training with rest and recovery. Rather than measuring productivity by hours worked, he believes employees should organise their schedules around their most productive periods.

From side projects to leading a global team

Jagda started working towards entrepreneurship in 2017 but could not leave his full-time job because of financial commitments at home. He instead spent his mornings and evenings developing side projects, eventually launching Proximity Works in 2019. Initially focused on technology for live sports streaming, the company began building AI infrastructure for the sector in 2020.

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{{^usCountry}} Reading autobiographies of athletes and entrepreneurs persuaded him to protect the early hours of his day. His company now employs around 45 people worldwide, including five in the United States, while his co-founder is based in India. What his daily routine looks like {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reading autobiographies of athletes and entrepreneurs persuaded him to protect the early hours of his day. His company now employs around 45 people worldwide, including five in the United States, while his co-founder is based in India. What his daily routine looks like {{/usCountry}}

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Jagda typically wakes between 3 am and 5 am, avoiding emails and messages until 6 am. He uses the uninterrupted time to think through business strategy, exercise and write down measurable personal and professional goals.

"After 7 a.m., my time isn't mine anymore," he told Business Insider, explaining that colleagues across time zones begin contacting him.

He credits one such early-morning session with helping redesign engineering recruitment into a 72-hour process.

(Also read: ‘He hoodwinked me’: Indian-origin CEO who fired 900 employees over Zoom seeks his job back)

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His first meetings usually start around 7.30 or 8 am. He aims to finish calls by 2.30 pm, exercise again at 3 pm and reserve later hours for creative work. He also schedules short recovery breaks, spends evenings with loved ones and aims to sleep by 9 pm.

Rejects '996' culture for employees

Although Jagda generally works six days a week, he does not expect employees to follow the same schedule. His team is free to work at different times, provided engineers overlap with colleagues for five to six hours.

The so-called '996' culture demands working from 9 am to 9 pm, six days a week. Jagda believes such a structure rewards time spent working rather than the quality of work.

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"I'd rather focus on the right structures than on volume," he said, advocating flexibility, ownership and recovery over fixed, exhausting hours.