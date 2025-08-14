Lion or frozen tree? Viral optical illusion reveals your personality traits based on what you see first

Social media is once again captivated by a viral personality test: this time in the form of an optical illusion, which asks a simple question: What do you see first, a lion or a tree? The image, shared widely on TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), has sparked thousands of comments and debates. Supporters claim your first impression of the picture reveals truths about your personality, relationships, and how others perceive you. What do you see Lion or a Frozen tree?(X/@_observer0_0)

Optical illusion: The challenge

An X user, going by the handle The Observer, shared the image on the social media platform. They wrote, “Not sure if it's real or CGI as i couldn't find location reference but looks pretty cool regardless.”

The trend, however, is reportedly believed to have begun when TikTok creator Mia Yilin shared the illusion and broke down the meaning behind each interpretation. Yilin, who is believed to be a Stanford University student, has already racked up millions of views, according to The Tab. She explained that the first thing one sees in the picture tells a lot about one’s personality.

Optical illusion: What does it mean if you see the frozen tree first?

According to Yilin, those who first spot the frozen tree may come across as distant or reserved when meeting new people. However, it changes over time. She explained that in relationships, tree-spotters typically avoid chasing others, preferring to let potential partners make the first move. However, when they truly care for someone, they commit wholeheartedly and will fight for the relationship regardless of outside opinions. Yilin said the tree-spotters are private people, and it only adds to their appeal.

Optical illusion: If you saw the Lion first

Yilin said those who promptly notice the lion are typically outgoing, social, and easy-going. They avoid unnecessary arguments and often let others have their way to maintain peace. Yilin explained that lion-spotters are super dependable and have ‘great relationships’ with others around them.

Yilin added that many want to be friends with lion-spotters and are very resilient and never let anything tear them down.

Yilin added that lion-spotters tend to be ambitious dreamers who actively plan for their ideal future. Their mix of intelligence and hard work means they believe their goals are within reach. “All in all, you’re a very powerful person,” Yilin concluded.

The psychology behind the craze

While optical illusion-based personality tests are not necessarily supported by concrete science, they nevertheless are an engaging way for social media users to reflect on personality traits or discover something new about themselves.

