Optical illusion: Only 1 out of 20 people can locate four bunnies in just 10 seconds

Optical illusions are all over the internet. Thousands of people are now taking an interest in these brain teasers. If you think you are quick at solving viral optical illusions, we have a challenge for you. From this image of a beautiful yard, you have to find four cute little bunnies. The dare is that you must get it done in just 10 seconds. Can you spot all four bunnies?(Reddit/r/FindTheSniper)

Optical illusion: Find four bunnies

Optical illusions teach you to be quick and mindful of minute details. At first glance, you have an image of a well-decorated yard with several objects, including plants, a bird feeder, rocks, flowers, and a trellis. But if you pay close attention to details, there are four cute bunnies in the yard for you to find. You have excellent eyes and a sharp mind, given that you spot all four bunnies in just 10 seconds.

Optical illusion: Answer

After a user named shirazalot shared the optical illusion on Reddit, the challenge went viral on the internet. If you zoom in on the photo, you can see a decorative sphere that resembles an owl. One bunny is right behind it. Now, if you go to the left, behind the metal plant stands, you can see the second bunny. On the right side, you should be able to see the third bunny with its head on the grass. And if you look straight, the fourth bunny is against the white fence.

FAQs

Where are the four bunnies in this viral optical illusion?

The four bunnies occupy different spots in the optical illusion. Zoom in on the photo and take a good look at the concrete surface, the fence, and the metal plant stands.

Why is it difficult for us to spot the four bunnies in this optical illusion?

Since the four bunnies occupy different spots in the yard, it is hard to locate them in this optical illusion.

How do we benefit from solving brain teasers?

Solving brain teasers like these strengthens our cognitive agility.

What can I do to get better at solving these viral optical illusions?

Besides regularly taking part in these viral challenges, try to think outside the box to get quicker at solving optical illusions.