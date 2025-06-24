Meghan Markle’s new Instagram video features rare appearance by daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet made a rare cameo in her mother's Instagram video, giving a behind-the-scenes look at her lifestyle brand, As Ever. In the clip, the four-year-old made a special guest appearance. The video showed the former actress handpicking blackberries and other fruits from a tree.(Instagram/meghan)

In the clip, the Duchess of Sussex shows a glimpse of Markle and Lilibet looking over a creek as they stand on a bridge. Meghan Markle is was carrying a little basket in one hand and patting her daughter’s back as the two looked into the distance. However, Lilibet's face was not revealed in the video.

“A little behind the scenes of @aseverofficial. Hope you enjoy your treats when they arrive this week!,” the 43-year-old captioned the post, referring to the release of her new summer products, which reportedly sold out in minutes.

Take a look at the video here:

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has finally addressed the viral video that captured her dancing with a baby bump to celebrate the impending arrival of her daughter, Lilibet.

During an appearance on the podcast Aspire With Emma Grede, Meghan reflected on the four-year-old clip, which resurfaced after she shared it on Instagram for Lilibet’s recent fourth birthday. The throwback video showed Meghan and Prince Harry dancing playfully in a hospital maternity ward to Starrkeisha’s viral track, “The Baby Momma Dance.” At the time, the clip attracted both mockery and criticism online.

“Did you see my ‘Baby Momma’ dance?” Meghan asked the host with a laugh. Grede responded that she had—and loved it.

Meghan Markle used the moment to highlight the importance of authenticity, especially in an era of online judgment and scrutiny. “That wasn’t yesterday. That was four years ago,” she said. “So it’s also a really great reminder that, with all the noise or whatever people do, there’s still a whole life. A real, authentic, fun life that’s happening behind the scenes.”