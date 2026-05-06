‘Nobody wanted to talk to me’: Harvard-educated VC on failure and feeling like an outsider

A Harvard-educated venture capitalist has opened up about her childhood as an immigrant in the United States, her biggest takeaways from studying at the Ivy League school, one lesson she has learned the hard way in life and much more. Amy Wu Martin spoke about her journey in a vox pop with Viraj Ala, which is now going viral online. Amy Wu Martin immigrated to the US from China as a child

Martin is a partner at Menlo Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm that has over $8 billion in AUM (assets under management). Her journey from Harvard to becoming a VC at a top firm is certainly impressive, but it wasn’t always easy.

During her chat with Viraj Ala, Martin spoke about feeling like an outsider in the United States as a child because she could not speak English, as well as the pain of failing publicly.

The immigrant who made it to Harvard Amy Wu Martin immigrated to the United States from China when she was a child. Asked if she felt like an outsider growing up, she said: “Absolutely. I was born in China. When I came to the US, I didn’t speak English.”

Martin revealed that when she first moved to the States, she lived in a Latino neighborhood. She learned Spanish there and therefore likes to say that her first language is Spanish.