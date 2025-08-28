Optical illusion: Can you spot the hidden lizard that even sharp-eyed users failed to notice?

Optical illusions have long captured the curiosity of internet users, and every now and then a new puzzle appears online that leaves people scratching their heads. The latest challenge has surfaced on Reddit, where users were presented with a seemingly ordinary picture of a tree. At first glance it looks like nothing more than the base of a large tree, yet hidden within is a lizard that blends almost perfectly into its surroundings. An optical illusion shared on Reddit puzzled viewers.(Reddit/rastroboy)

What the image shows

The picture captures the base of a tree with weathered bark, exposed roots, and patches of white lichen. The trunk appears aged and slightly decayed, showing years of natural wear. While it might look like just another woodland scene, the intrigue comes from a camouflaged creature. Somewhere on the trunk sits a lizard, so well blended with the texture and tones of the bark that spotting it is a genuine test of observation.

The challenge set before viewers is simple but frustrating: can you find the lizard before someone else points it out?

Why optical illusions remain popular

Optical illusions continue to be one of the internet’s favourite pastimes. They not only engage people by testing patience and attention to detail, but also spark curiosity about how easily the human brain can be tricked. These puzzles offer a quick break from routine while encouraging users to compete with friends or share their results on social platforms. The appeal lies in both the fun of discovery and the satisfaction of finally seeing what others may have missed.

The hidden lizard hunt

As the image circulates, many users have admitted struggling to find the lizard. Some confessed they stared for minutes before giving up, while others proudly declared success. The comments on Reddit quickly filled with mixed reactions, from playful frustration to triumphant celebration.

Now it is your turn. Can you spot the lizard camouflaged on the tree trunk, or is it still escaping your eyes?