Optical illusion: You have eagle eyes if you can spot all four cats in 10 seconds

Optical illusions are taking over the internet. A favorite pastime for many, the popularity of brain teasers is on the rise. If you think you are quick at solving viral optical illusions, we have just the challenge to make you feel otherwise. Here is a photo of cats. Although you initially see three black cats, there is a fourth one hidden somewhere in the image. Only 1 out of 20 people can spot it in just ten seconds. Can you find all four cats in the viral optical illusion?(Representational Image)

Optical illusion: Where did the cat go?

It is fascinating how optical illusions can teach us to think outside the box and pay attention to things easily overlooked. Similarly, in this viral optical illusion, you see three black cats at first glance. However, a fourth companion to the kitties is also present. People with excellent eyes can locate it in just ten seconds. Are you one of them?

Optical illusion: Answer

This optical illusion was shared by a user named ConsistentCover2527 on Reddit. In no time, it went viral.

Although optical illusions deceive our eyes, with a bit of attentiveness and determination, you can easily get a handle on them. At first glance, you are convinced that this image has only three cats. But, if you look closely, you can see there is another cute brown cat located at the top left of the image.

Also read: Optical Illusions: Understand how they fool your brain with these 5 examples

As the fourth cat’s complexion blends with the colour of the ground, it is hard for many to spot it. You cannot unsee it once the brown cat is located. Hopefully, this challenge was fun. Do share it with your close friends.

FAQs

Where is the fourth cat in the viral optical illusion?

The fourth and brown cat is located at the top left of the image.

Why is it difficult for us to spot the fourth cat in this optical illusion?

Since the complexion of the fourth cat blends with the color of the ground, it is hard for many to spot it.

How do we benefit from solving brain teasers?

Viral brain teasers help us to be attentive and improve our perceptiveness.

What can I do to get better at solving these optical illusions?

You need to practice regularly. Stay calm and approach the given image like an investigator.