Saturday Night Live roasts ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: ‘I’m into breaking da stock market’

This week’s Saturday Night Live took aim at the scandal surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his affair with a suspected Chinese spy. The episode satirized not just Huang but a number of other tech billionaires, including Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, Peter Thiel and Dario Amodei.

Bowen Yang played Jensen Huang in the Nov 14 episode of Saturday Night Live.

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Former cast member Bowen Yang returned to SNL to portray Jensen Huang in the November 14 episode titled “CIA Meeting Cold Open”.

The CIA meeting premise

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Comedian John Mulaney made a rare appearance as host in the opening sketch of Saturday Night Live, playing a CIA officer who conducts a national security briefing for some of America's biggest tech billionaires — to help them identify a spy.

The briefing brought together Elon Musk (Jeremy Culhane), OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (Ben Marshall), Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei (Jane Wickline), Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg (Andrew Dismukes) and Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel (James Austin Johnson).

"America needs you to learn the difference between a woman who actually wants to have sex with you, and a woman who is clearly a spy," Mulaney's character told the group. He then referred to Huang, saying, "You all saw how former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang resigned this week after he was caught having an affair with an alleged Chinese spy."

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The CIA officer acknowledged that the situation must have been disorienting for the tech executives, who had gone from being outsiders to some of the world's most powerful people.

"Never in the history of our species have people as pale and as strange as you, A: survived, and B: been given all the world's wealth and power," he told them.

At one point, Mulaney's character presented a Venn diagram showing no overlap between beautiful women and people interested in the executives' shared opinions and interests. His conclusion was that any woman who fell into both categories must be a spy.

Jensen Huang’s entry

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The sketch culminated in Mulaney introducing someone who had learnt the lesson the hard way as Bowen Yang made his entry, playing ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

“It's me. Jensen 'hide your wife' Huang,” the character of Huang said as he joined the other tech billionaires at the CIA briefing.

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“Ladies, when you invite Jensen over, you know what's about to go down. The S&P 500. That's right. I'm into BDSM: Breakin' da stock market,” he added.

Nvidia lost more than $500 billion in market value over the last week, according to a Business Insider report.

Yang's Huang then warned his fellow tech billionaires against following in his footsteps. "Remember, women don't like guys like us. That's how we became guys like us," he said.

(Also read: Former CEO Jensen Huang accused of third affair with another Nvidia employee: Report)