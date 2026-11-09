South Carolina man arrested for leaving sleeping 6-year-old daughter in line for Pokémon cards

A man was arrested in Charleston, South Carolina, after allegedly leaving his 6-year-old daughter asleep outside a Target store overnight to hold his place in line for Pokémon cards.

The man was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. (Representational image)

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According to a report by NBC News, the incident took place early Friday morning at a Target store in Charleston’s West Ashley neighbourhood. Police officers arrived at around 2:30 am following reports of an unattended child and found the girl alone, according to a news release by the Charleston Police Department.

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The father, identified as 35-year-old John-Michael Dooley of Johns Island, allegedly left his daughter with a pillow and blanket before leaving her asleep in the queue sometime after 1 am, police said. Several customers had gathered outside the store overnight to purchase cards from the latest Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion, titled ‘Mega Evolution - Delta Reign’, which went on sale on Friday.

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{{^usCountry}} Witnesses told police that Dooley did not return for about an hour, prompting concerned customers to alert authorities. When he eventually came back to the store, witnesses identified him and he was arrested, according to the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Witnesses told police that Dooley did not return for about an hour, prompting concerned customers to alert authorities. When he eventually came back to the store, witnesses identified him and he was arrested, according to the police. {{/usCountry}}

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Man admits leaving daughter in line for Pokémon cards

Authorities said Dooley admitted that he had gone home and left his daughter unattended to retain his place in the queue. The child was unharmed and was placed in emergency protective custody with the South Carolina Department of Social Services.

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Dooley was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Speaking to NBC News, Dooley declined to discuss the allegations in detail, citing advice from his attorney. He claimed that media coverage of the incident was inaccurate but did not elaborate on the alleged inaccuracies.

Notably, the latest Pokémon card expansion is part of the decades-old Japanese franchise, which began as a children’s video game and revolves around fictional creatures that players collect, train and battle. Individual card packs start at around $5, NBC News reported.