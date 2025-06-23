Mang0 breaks silence after being banned from attending Ludwig's events: ‘I was a drunk dumba**’

Super Smash Bros. Melee pro Mang0 has been banned from attending any future events hosted by Ludwig after a drunken episode at the Beerio Kart event led to the harassment of several streamers. The decision was made following widespread backlash, as clips of his inappropriate behaviour circulated online. A detailed report by Dexerto states that Mang0 crossed a line at the Ludwig-hosted event, where the goal was to stay composed while consuming alcohol. Mang0 breaks silence after being banned from attending Ludwig's events(X)

The Super Smash Bros. player, known for incorporating drinking into his content, got eliminated from the competition. After that, he reportedly became disruptive—making thrusting gestures toward streamers including Maya, Cinna, and ExtraEmily. He was also seen humping a cardboard cutout of himself.

Mang0 admits ‘I was a drunk dumba**’

Mang0’s actions during the event sparked immediate discomfort. Maya was seen pulling away when he made gestures near her head. Others, including Ludwig, were also subjected to uncomfortable behaviour.

Mang0 later acknowledged his conduct, writing, “Hate waking up and seeing I was a drunk dumba**. Don't like using the drunk excuse because it's childish but in the moment I think everyone is as drunk as me and thats usually not the case. I will privately apologize to anyone I made uncomfortable and hope I'm forgiven.”

Ludwig Responds: ‘It’s a Privilege to Be Invited’

Ludwig took a firm stance. “Mang0 is no longer invited to any of my events,” he confirmed. He emphasized that his priority is making sure everyone feels safe and comfortable. “If someone appearing jeopardizes someone else having a good time, that just can’t be a thing,” he added.

The incident has intensified scrutiny over Mang0’s long-documented drinking habits. Despite prior controversies, he has remained signed with Cloud9 since 2014. As of now, neither Cloud9 nor major tournament organizers have commented on any disciplinary actions.

FAQs:

What did Mang0 do at the Beerio Kart event?

He harassed multiple streamers with inappropriate gestures while drunk, making many uncomfortable.

Has Mang0 been banned from tournaments?

As of now, he has not been banned from tournaments, though there are calls within the community for action.

What has Mang0 said about the incident?

He apologized publicly and said he would reevaluate his relationship with alcohol.

Will Cloud9 take action?

Cloud9 has not yet issued a public statement regarding the incident.