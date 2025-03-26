Who was Abdulaziz ‘HAX$’ Al-Yami? Super Smash Bros. Melee pro dies at 30

Abdulaziz “HAX$” Al-Yami died on Tuesday at the age of 30. The gaming community is mourning the loss of the famed gamer who was regarded as one of the most skilled Super Smash Bros. Melee players. While the cause of his death remains unknown, his family revealed that he was “fighting for his life” in a post shared on his X account. It included a link to his fundraiser, where his parents confirmed he was “deceased.” Super Smash Bros. Melee pro Abdulaziz “HAX$” Al-Yami died aged 30 on Tuesday(GoFundMe)

Super Smash Bros. Melee pro HAX$ dies at 30

Al-Yami's GoFundMe page titled, “In Memory of Abdulaziz “HAX$” Al-Yami,” has raised $46,211 (at the time of writing) out of the $65,000 goal. The description for the fundraiser reads, “REST IN PEACE MY DEAR SON. Abdulaziz “HAX$” Al-Yami ”He LOVED Melee” Status: Deceased Time: 7:09 AM Date: March 25, 2025.”

The pro gamer's family further revealed in the description that he “passed away peacefully this morning.” “I would like to personally thank all of his friends and fans who supported him and gave him so much happiness. Please say a prayer for this young man who was taken away from us too soon. Doctors said he died quietly. Thank you for your compassion.”

Al-Yami reportedly struggled with mental health for years. Despite his illustrious gaming career as a Super Smash Bros. Melee professional player, he was banned from participating in competitions in 2021, per FandomWire. In 2013, he was ranked as the 6th best player in the world on the SSBMRank results, and in 2019 he stood at the 19th spot, according to Event Hubs.

Tributes pour in for Abdulaziz “HAX$” Al-Yami after his shocking death at 30

Shortly after his death was confirmed, HAX's fans flocked to social media to share tributes for him. Twitch streamer and his fellow Super Smash Bros. champ Jason “Mew2King” Zimmerman wrote on X, “RIP Hax :( I wish there was more I could have done, I know how sad he was these past few years because he would tell me often, idk what to say or do right now, he was a great person and a legendary gamer and deserved better, hope he's in heaven and happy.”

Mew2King also shared the conversation he had with Al-Yami's mother in an X post that read, “i spoke to hax's mom, she thanked me for being a good friend towards aziz, he spoke of me often. I asked cause of death... it was a “broken heart, he cried a lot towards the end, and most people didn't understand how much he loved being a gamer, it was his passion in life” :/”

Another SSBM world champ, who goes by hungrybox on X, wrote, “I wanted to keep it private but I just landed in New York not even 5 minutes ago to go visit Hax in the hospital. He passed away while I was in the air. I don’t know what to say. I wanted to say goodbye in person I’m so sorry Aziz Please rest easy for us in heaven.”