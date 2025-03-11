iQOO Neo 10R launched in India, optimised by India’s top pro gamers: Details here

iQOO has finally launched the iQOO Neo 10R in India as its latest performance-centric mid-ranger, positioned in the sub- ₹30,000 price bracket. Alongside this, the brand has also announced a major partnership. Honouring the company's performance-first narrative, iQOO has collaborated with some of India's most prominent gamers and gaming content creators, including Dynamo Gaming, GamerFleet, Mortal, Payal Gaming, Scout, Shreeman Legend, and Ungraduate Gamer. iQOO Neo 10R in the MoonKnight Titanium colourway.(Shaurya Sharma/HT)

This partnership aims to gather direct feedback from these seasoned gaming professionals to understand what they expect from iQOO smartphones. Their insights will help the brand design high-quality, high-performance devices. The collaboration begins with the iQOO Neo 10R itself. Here’s everything we know about the smartphone and what this partnership entails.

What Does This Partnership Offer?

iQOO states that these professional gamers, who have a background in competitive gaming, will use iQOO smartphones, including the newly launched model. They will provide feedback and certify iQOO devices for gaming performance. Additionally, they will now use iQOO phones exclusively for their YouTube streams.

Commenting on the partnership, iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya, said, “These gamers are the real questers, the catalysts behind the Esports culture in India. As a company committed to pushing the boundaries of gaming, we are collaborating with them to ensure the best gaming experience on iQOO smartphones.”

Nipun Marya (centre), CEO of iQOO India, with partner gamers.(HT)

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications

The iQOO Neo 10R is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. According to the brand, this chipset enables the phone to achieve an impressive score of over 1.7 million points on the AnTuTu benchmark, signalling strong performance.

To offer sustained gaming during long sessions, the phone features a 6,043mm2 vapour cooling chamber to keep things running cool. There is also a built-in FPS meter, and a dedicated gaming mode.

On the display front, the device gets a 1.5K flat AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

For optics, the iQOO Neo 10R is equipped with a 50MP Sony primary camera, accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide shooter. Additional features include AI video enhancement, pre-baked movie LUTs, and real-time video filters. The phone also supports 4K 60fps video recording, but only with the main sensor.

The smartphone houses a 6,400mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. Despite the large battery, the device maintains a slim profile at just 7.98mm thick. It also comes with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

In terms of software, the iQOO Neo 10R runs on Funtouch OS 15, based on Android 15. iQOO has confirmed that the phone will receive three years of Android OS updates and four years of security patches.

iQOO Neo 10R India Price and Availability

The iQOO Neo 10R will be available in the Indian market in two colour options—Raging Blue and Moon Knight Titanium. The pricing is set at ₹24,999 for the 8GB+128GB model, ₹26,999 for the 8GB+256GB model, and ₹28,999 for the 12GB+256GB model. It will be available on Amazon and iQOO’s own web store from March 19, and you can already pre-book the device.

