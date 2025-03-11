Exclusive: Nipun Marya, iQOO India CEO on iQOO Neo 10R, performance-first strategy, and more

iQOO is launching its latest mid-range phone, the iQOO Neo 10R, in the Indian market today. Ahead of the launch, the company’s CEO for the Indian market, Nipun Marya, shared insights with us. He spoke about the iQOO Neo 10R being the latest performance-centric mid-ranger by the company, iQOO’s performance in India, the brand’s stance on bringing more software updates to the Neo series, user sentiment towards performance-centric smartphones at accessible price points, and more. Nipun Marya (centre), CEO of iQOO India, with partner gamers.(HT)

Edited excerpt from our conversation with iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya

Shaurya Sharma (HT): The iQOO 13 now offers four years of OS updates, and the iQOO 12 has also received an extra year of OS updates. Is that something you're considering bringing to the iQOO Neo series, including the Neo 10R?

Nipun Marya: We will keep evolving as consumer needs evolve. The iQOO 12—also, you know—we've done more than what we promised, and similarly with the Neo series. As you know, we keep listening to what consumers have to say because iQOO is a brand built by its users, by its consumers, by our community. So, as we keep getting feedback, wherever we can improve, we will improve.

Shaurya Sharma (HT): When it comes to the iQOO Neo 10R, you know exactly what you're getting—performance. You're getting the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, you're getting 12GB RAM on the top-end model. So, how do you see the iQOO Neo 10R playing out in the sub- ₹30,000 price bracket?

Nipun Marya: For iQOO, I can certainly tell you that there are iQOO fans out there. There are consumers who understand what iQOO can offer, and they truly appreciate that. As long as we stay true to iQOO’s promises and deliver to user satisfaction, I think we're in a good place.

Shaurya Sharma (HT): Given iQOO's promise of always delivering a performance-first experience, balancing budgets, and hitting key entry price points, how do you think that strategy has played out in the Indian market? Think about it—you spend ₹50,000 and get a flagship Snapdragon chipset. So, how do you think this approach—making powerful chipsets more accessible at lower price points—has worked out?

Nipun Marya: The consumers of iQOO are people who are very passionate about Esports and gaming. They want the best cooling, the best chipset, the best technology, without compromising on other features. I think that’s exactly what the iQOO consumer is looking for. As long as we keep delivering that at each price point, I think that’s the right way forward.

Shaurya Sharma (HT): Are there any upcoming gaming-focused software features that you believe could further enhance the experience on iQOO smartphones? (Question asked to Nipun and gamers).

Nipun Marya: See, we understand that everything we do is part of an evolutionary process. We keep improving with every iteration. There are many things we may not foresee today, but after a few months or years, we might realise—yes, this is something we can still improve.

Right now, there has been a lot of feedback (referring to partnership with Dynamo Gaming, GamerFleet, Mortal, Payal Gaming, Scout, Shreeman Legend, and Ungraduate Gamer). We've tried to ensure that it reaches the right people, get to the bottom of it, and implement necessary changes. But as I said, it’s an evolutionary process, and we are also seeing improvements.

