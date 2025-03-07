iQOO Neo 10R launch on March 11: Confirmed details on processor, charging, and more

The iQOO Neo 10R is set to be the next performance-centric mid-ranger from iQOO in India. The brand has already confirmed its release, which happens to be on March 11, just a few days away. So far, there have been multiple reveals by iQOO, largely contributing to setting expectations for the device. Understanding how it might turn out upon launch, here’s everything you need to know about the iQOO Neo 10R, all the confirmed details and what more you can expect. iQOO Neo 10R teaser shared by iQOO.(iQOO)

Also Read: Realme 14 5G colour options, configurations and other key features tipped online- All details

iQOO Neo 10R: Specifications And Expected Features

iQOO has already confirmed that the iQOO Neo 10R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, a 4nm chipset manufactured by TSMC. The brand has also revealed its AnTuTu benchmark score, which stands at around 1.7 million. iQOO claims this will be the most powerful device in its segment.

Additionally, iQOO has shared details about the phone’s charging capabilities, confirming support for 80W fast charging. This means you will be able to charge the iQOO Neo 10R in a matter of minutes, making it a highly convenient option. Based on past trends, we expect iQOO to bundle a compatible charger in the box, ensuring users can take advantage of fast charging without needing to purchase one separately.

The iQOO Neo 10R is expected to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED panel with support for a 144Hz refresh rate. The top model could come with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Also Read: Nothing Phone 3a series now available on Flipkart with guaranteed exchange value and exclusive offers

iQOO Neo 10R: Expected Pricing

Reports suggest that the phone will be priced in the sub- ₹30,000 bracket in India. However, we expect the top-end models to cross ₹30,000, though this remains to be seen when the device officially launches.

As for colours, the iQOO Neo 10R is expected to come in a new MoonKnight Titanium colourway, along with a dual-tone finish (purple and white), which have been teased by the company.

Also Read: GTA 6 launch price to be $100? Analyst predicts unprecedented pricing strategy for Rockstar’s upcoming game